Pliers And Files

In the spring of 1984 I was preparing to fly to Southern California to participate in my very first End Of Trail cowboy action match. I had only one misgiving. That was that my 3rd Generation Colt SAA .44-40 with 4¾" barrel put its bullets about 4" left of where aimed at 25 yards. Such a thing is very annoying and likewise very common with single action revolvers.



Being impetuous by nature and letting annoyance transcend into anger I said to the Colt, “I’ll fix you!” I frequently talk to inanimate objects. Whereupon I rummaged through the pickup’s glove box until a pair of pliers was found. Then sans any sort of padding to protect it I gripped the Colt’s front sight and bent it to the left. I was surprised at how soft the sight’s steel was and one tweak had the .44-40’s point of impact matching point of aim. It still does too. A friend owns it now and takes great pleasure in showing the “plier tracks” on its front sight to anyone who will look, while telling them who mutilated it.



Other handgunners have said to me in wonder, “You actually bent the front sights of revolvers?” You bet I have. I’d take a hammer to them if that was needed to get them sighted properly. However, I freely admit the front sight on the second Colt SAA I did that do was of considerably harder steel and took much more effort to bend.



Actually bending front sights on revolvers wasn’t my original idea. The late Charles Askins once wrote that while a member of the Border Patrol in the 1930s that outfit received a shipment of Colt New Service .38 Special revolvers, most or all of which likewise placed bullets left of where aimed. He said he bent all their front sights until they were on. I copied him. At least one very annoyed reader copied me and wrote me saying his front sight came off when he tried that. So I guess the moral there is don’t copy me, like I copied Charlie?