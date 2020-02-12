Pocket Pistol Preparedness

Handy Pals

One holster, by Bianchi, is made of some tough synthetic with a pebble-grain surface to keep it in place. It works like a charm and is well made, durable, and moderately priced. The Mitch Rosen Pocket Softy, on the other hand, is a work of art. It’s beautifully made of leather, with a suede outer surface to help keep it in place and a tab on top to catch the pocket as the gun is being drawn. Quality of work and materials is unsurpassed. It makes you want to take the holster out and show people, “Hey, you want to see the most beautiful pocket holster ever made?” Kind of defeats the purpose.



Another Mitch Rosen masterpiece, which conceals well under just a shirt, is the Workma holster. The shirt tucks between the holster and the snap which secures it to the belt. To access the gun just yank up the shirt with one hand and draw with the other. I especially like it in warm weather and for carrying steel-frame snubbies. I like Airweights for pocket carry, though.



I often carry a J-frame while big game hunting, the reason being it’s something I like to do. I have a Safariland paddle holster which is well made, secure and very comfortable. Another favorite is a SERPA belt holster by BLACKHAWK! I particularly like the integral trigger-guard lock of the SERPA. I don’t have to worry about backtracking across the prairie to find a lost gun.