Popular SIG SAUER P365 Now Available in .380 ACP

One of the most innovative firearm designs in recent memory, the SIG SAUER P365 quickly became a popular handgun among gun owners, especially those who carry, after its release in 2018. The top-selling new handgun model that same year, according to GunBroker.com, it repeated in 2019 and finished in the top-10 during the gun-craze of 2020.

Despite its micro-compact frame, the P365 holds 10+1 rounds of 9mm thanks to its half-stack magazine — with 12- and 15-round magazines also available — making it the perfect combination of size and firepower for both men and women. But, for those sensitive to recoil or lack hand strength, the P365 can be too much to handle.

Recognizing the gun’s success, as well as a void in the market for a higher capacity, smaller caliber handgun, SIG SAUER is introducing the P365 in .380 ACP for 2021.