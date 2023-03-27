Property of the Emperor

Lukewarm Reviews

The 1945 edition of Guns of the World describes the Type 14:

“It will be noted that while the exterior appearance somewhat resembles the German Luger, the actual locking design is more like the Italian Glisenti and the German Mauser.

In this pistol, the bolt stays back when the last cartridge has been fired. However, when the magazine is withdrawn, the bolt flies forward. When a new magazine is inserted, the bolt must be drawn back and released manually to load the chamber. A magazine safety is provided, which prevents the weapon from being fired when the magazine is withdrawn. While the design of this pistol is reasonably efficient, its manufacture does not measure up to our standards of weapons production requirements.”

Lt. Colonel John B. George assessed the Type 14 in his excellent book Shots Fired in Anger: A Rifleman’s View of the War in the Pacific, 1942–1945.

“This entire ignition system is rather haywire of design, having many of the faults of the Luger, with a few more of its own thrown in for good measure. Springs are not strong enough, sear engagement surface is not great enough, and the whole works makes for a springy and cushioned trigger let-off, which most American shooters would despise. In operation, the weapon does not compare with the Colt 45 in functioning reliability or, as far as I am concerned, in accuracy. It is more sensitive to grit and dirt, and its maintenance is more of a problem than that of our own handgun. Its chief advantages are not military ones at all. They are neat in appearance, nice ‘feel,’ good finish and fit, all of which make it an attractive and desirable souvenir. The leather holster furnished with it also adds much to its eye appeal.

As a souvenir or a collection piece, it’s nice to have. Even its little bottlenecked cartridges — with the crimp secured by three little punch marks — look very pretty. For military use, though, I wouldn’t give it hell room either.”