Providing Value with Values

A rounded ambidextrous safety, skeletonized hammer, extended beavertail, enlarged grip safety, and smooth trigger also aid in the pistol’s operation. Topped with low-profile, fully adjustable iron sights, every pistol also comes with a machined optics adaptor that sits in the rear of the slide for those interested in mounting a red dot sight for quick target acquisition. The melded frame allows for snag-free carry whether using iron sights or an optic.



With its feature set and a price starting at $699, the MC1911SC Ultimate not only sounds like the best carry 1911 on the market, but EAA Corp went out to prove it.



In testing, more than 10,000 rounds of venerable .45 ACP were fired without failure, getting the 1911 so hot it burnt the paper count sheet itself upon touching it!