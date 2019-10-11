Providing Value with Values
EAA Corp Introduces New GiRSAN Firearms
A wise man once said, “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”
Based in Florida, EAA Corp has been providing value to American firearms owners since 1990. Guided by a set of core values that carefully considers design, materials, manufacturing and fit and finish, EAA Corp has searched the world to import high-quality and unique firearms from respectable international manufacturers at reasonable prices.
One such manufacturer, GiRSAN, has been producing military-grade firearms in Turkey for 25 years and is bringing their latest and greatest to the U.S. market.
The Ultimate Carry 1911
Best known for their NATO-approved pistols, GiRSAN’s MC1911SC Ultimate is an Officer-size 1911 built to be carried.
Inside a fully-machined forged aluminum frame and steel slide, the pistol sports a 3.4-inch cone lock barrel. But it’s its exterior that will catch your eye. Available in black and flat dark earth finishes for both .45 ACP and 9mm chamberings, the MC1911SC Ultimate features exclusive G10 grips with custom texturing and window cuts that match windowed 6/7-round magazines for visual capacity checks.
A rounded ambidextrous safety, skeletonized hammer, extended beavertail, enlarged grip safety, and smooth trigger also aid in the pistol’s operation. Topped with low-profile, fully adjustable iron sights, every pistol also comes with a machined optics adaptor that sits in the rear of the slide for those interested in mounting a red dot sight for quick target acquisition. The melded frame allows for snag-free carry whether using iron sights or an optic.
With its feature set and a price starting at $699, the MC1911SC Ultimate not only sounds like the best carry 1911 on the market, but EAA Corp went out to prove it.
In testing, more than 10,000 rounds of venerable .45 ACP were fired without failure, getting the 1911 so hot it burnt the paper count sheet itself upon touching it!
A Gobbler’s Nightmare
Hunting season is upon us, and while big game, waterfowl and upland birds get much of the attention each fall, turkeys are also on the menu and GiRSAN is ready to serve.
Appropriately named the MC312Gobbler, the inertia-driven semi-auto shotgun looks every bit the part dressed in camo and a bronze Cerakote finish.
Measuring 50 inches overall, the Gobbler features a fast-swinging 24-inch ribbed barrel with mid-length bead and fiber-optic front sight. In the rear, the receiver is machined with a true, flush-height Picatinny rail — a first for production shotguns — perfect for mounting the provided red dot sight or a low power variable scope.
The MC312Gobbler accepts and functions with 12 gauge 2.75-, 3- and 3.5-inch shells and comes with a full set of five choke tubes, including cylinder, improved cylinder, modified, improved modified and full, though the barrel’s threading also accepts aftermarket chokes.
Available with and without a pistol grip for hunter preference, both models offer a 14.25-inch length of pull with rubber buttpad for a price tag of $599, including optic and chokes.
The MC1911SC Ultimate and MC312Gobbler are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
For more information, visit eaacorp.com/girsan.