Engineering Excellence Embraces Artistic Style

A Fortunate Meeting

“In January 2016 at Shot we went over to the Korth booth and introduced ourselves,” Mark explained to me. “Great people at every level. They’ve been awesome to work with and we truly have a friendship that has developed. Everyone at Korth, from the owner, Martin Rothmann, to their gunsmiths and machinist are simply first class,” Mark told me. “We’ve been at their factory in Lollar, Germany several times, and they’ve visited us as well several times. It’s always a great experience!

“What struck me at first — and still does — is the quality of the Korth revolver, their long history of perfecting the designs, and how their build strategy is very similar to ours,” Mark explained. “Just like we here at Nighthawk Custom do with our guns, every part of a Korth revolver is fully machined out of a block of steel — and a single gunsmith hand fits each part, building the revolver from start to finish. The pairing of our products, engineering and skills is a natural and has been reflected in the enthusiasm ourcustomers have for the Korth revolvers.”

According to Mark, Korth is selling a lot of revolvers in the United States thanks to the relationship with Nighthawk, and Nighthawk is pleased to offer a great product line here. Every Korth imported from Germany has the Korth logo and the Nighthawk Custom proudly visible.

“If we sell something we stand behind it,” said Mark. “That’s why we wanted our logo on each revolver. We don’t just import and resell like many importers. We have input on the design, cosmetic and artistic details. Once the revolver arrives at NHC, we will log it into our books and then each revolver is checked over by one of our gunsmiths. Each revolver goes through a quality control inspection and is then test fired, targeted and cleaned before it ships to our customers,” explained Mark. “The program is every bit as rigorous as our 1911 inspection and testing procedures.”

When a proud owner opens his Korth Nighthawk Revolver, it’s accompanied by a Nighthawk test target, signed off by the gunsmith who inspected and tested the revolver. According to Mark, their customers love the Korth Revolvers.

“I love getting reader feedback,” said Mark, “Things like ‘Great Gun! Unbelievable!’ and ‘Best trigger I’ve ever felt on a revolver!’ are common. Another one we hear regularly is ‘Truly a work of art!’ — and I agree completely!”