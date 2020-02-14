Several years (decades?) ago I coined the phrase Perfect Packin’ Pistol, or as it has come to be known by many readers, PPP. I originally defined a PPP as a DA or SA sixgun with a barrel length of 4" to 51/2" and chambered in a cartridge which could be counted on to handle any situation arising. This means a PPP could be chambered in anything from .22 up to one of the various .500s depending upon one’s environment. It has to be easy to carry, accurate, quick into action and ride just as easy under a pillow or bed roll as it does on the hip.



The joy in a Perfect Packin’ Pistol is the search — not the finding. We just get closer and closer to absolute perfection. If the absolute PPP was ever found we would no longer have an excuse to experience so many possibilities. Several times a week I hear from readers sharing what their quest for the PPP has led them to, and this year the American Pistolsmiths Guild has joined the quest.



APG is a group dedicated to practicing pistolsmithing not just as science but also high art. Some of the greatest craftsmen who ever lived will be found listed as members of APG. Each year, as a fundraiser, a special handgun is created with several ‘smiths doing various aspects of the finished product. This year it’s a top candidate for the title of Perfect Packin’ Pistol.