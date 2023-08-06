The Guns

Armscor’s newest lineup of .22 LR, .22 Mag., .357 and 9mm revolvers reflect the business experience the Czech industry shows off. After vetting Alpha Proj’s products, Armscor decided to add several revolver models to its lineup. Our two test samples are the AL3.1 .357 Magnum, a 2″ fixed-sighted model, and the AL22M 4″ .22 Magnum. There are also blued models and even a 3″ 9mm version using moon clips, the AL9.0.

I already own a model 206 and 200 (2″ and 4″ fixed sighted .38 Special revolvers) so I wanted to see how this new lineup from the Czech Republic balanced the books in the product lineup. When they arrived, right off the bat I could see they were more substantial guns, with smoother actions out of the box, in line with their higher prices.

I’d call the frame size similar to a K-Frame from S&W but it’s not a clone at any level. I think it’s important to evaluate these guns for what they are, not what they aren’t, and they’re not simply copies of anything. As a matter of fact, there are a couple of features that really make them stand out.

Let’s get some boiler-plate out of the way. The line can be had in stainless like our samples, or blued steel. From what I could tell there are no lightweight alloy bits so these guns weigh from around 24 to 38 oz. or so, depending upon the model. The .22 Magnum carries eight rounds, while the .357 fills the cylinder with six. Neither will usually quite fit into a K-Frame holster so you might need to nose around a bit. I did find a sort of generic heavy nylon field holster for an S&W, which allowed the 4″ .22 Magnum to fit nicely. Your results may vary.

Some highlights are the adjustable sights on the .22 Magnum — also on the 9mm version — and comfortable rubber-like grips. There doesn’t seem to be a 4″ adjustable-sighted .357 version though. I think a 4″ .357 6-shot revolver is one of life’s handier items so I’m going to predict one will appear down the road.

The front sights are pinned in on both the adjustable sighted version and the fixed sighted guns. That’s handy if you need to change them out to correct any zeroing issues. The crowns on both guns are nicely cut, showing attention and care often overlooked on production revolvers. Both guns have counter-clockwise cylinder rotation, frame-mounted firing pins and transfer bar safeties — so they’re both safe to carry fully loaded.

The crane reminds me of the Charter Arms guns as it goes “through” the frame and is visible on both sides, unlike, say, the S&W, which rests into a cut milled into the frame and lug area. I also like the fact you can easily take the crane/cylinder out via a single screw in the front of the frame.