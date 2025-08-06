326
The Ideal Perfect
Packin’ Pistol (PPP)
A Sixgun Tribute Honoring John Taffin
When gun writer John Taffin conjured the phrase “Perfect Packin’ Pistol” (PPP) years ago, he had no idea how it would influence the gun industry. By definition, a PPP possesses several character traits. First and most obvious, it had to be packable, capable of being comfortably carried in a myriad of conditions. Whether in the field, on the dusty trail, spending all day in a saddle, or driving long distances by truck, it had to be comfortable. Also, it had to be accessible. No sense in carrying your shooter if you can’t retrieve it when needed.
The type of gun someone carries is personal, needing to fit the identity and character of its owner. Whether double-action sixgun, single-action smoke wagon, or semi-auto handgun, they’re all considered pistols, giving the carrier plenty of options. For John Taffin, the choice is obvious. While John has shot just about every handgun in existence, knowing the history, origin, and nomenclature, while having several handloads, be they smokeless or black powder, he is a single-action sixgunner at heart. This choice speaks volumes about the man choosing to carry such a basic gun.
Simplicity
It’s the simplicity a good single-action sixgun provides that makes them so versatile. With fewer moving parts, they are stronger, more rugged and reliable, capable of handling the most powerful cartridges in the world. These are words that also describe John. Yet, they can also be refined, customized, beautified and worked over to shoot easier recoiling cartridges. Dare we say honest when speaking of sixguns? For surely, the single-action sixgun is as honest as they come. Again, words describing John Taffin.
Lipsey’s John Taffin Gun
Jason Cloessner is the kind of community organizer we love. He has a knack for rallying the troops on special projects, and this one will be near and dear to everyone. The gun fills two niches. First, it’s the epitome of John’s PPP. Second, it honors John, paying tribute to all he’s done for the sixgun community! John has led the way, carrying the torch of sixgunners for nearly six decades in various periodicals.
His writings taught us the magic, science and bewilderment of sixgunnery by sharing the words of past masters like Elmer Keith and telling the stories, anecdotes, and information from Skeeter Skelton, Bill Jordan, Ed McGivern and others. He has covered all aspects of sixguns, from Col. Sam Colt’s BP Walker revolver to the newest sixguns built by the latest gunsmiths of today.
John pulls us into his world through his writings and photographs. I know his “Big Bore” writings lassoed me when I discovered his articles years ago in GUNS and American Handgunner. John’s writings provided a kindred connection that kept me subscribing to these magazines. His articles on bullet casting, handloading, big-bore sixguns, leverguns and TC Arms single-shots were captivating. I thought, here’s a guy who understands my interests, making me feel “normal,” if that’s possible.
Besides thousands of articles, John has written an incredible 10 books on handgunning of various types, and I’m proud to say I own all of them. In fact, of all my books, his bears the brunt of excessive wear the most. They’ve been referred to and read so often, much like my Elmer Keith books. Think there’s a connection?
A Perfect Choice
The gun selected by Jason Cloessner, representing John’s PPP, was perfect, in my opinion. It’s Ruger’s new mid-frame model flat top Bisley Blackhawk. Like most guns, this model has evolved from its original conception. It possesses all the traits of the PPP and adds versatility for the carrier.
Having a PPP capable of shooting two cartridges certainly adds to its resourcefulness and versatility. Better yet, Ruger already has this perfect pair in production. The cartridges were used by fighting men during times of war, having stellar track records for effectiveness. Both are oozing with historical accounts of their performance, too.
Cartridge Selection
The historical .45 Colt, the cartridge that started it all in 1873, exemplifies everything John loves, making it a perfect selection. Powerful, historically significant, versatile, and a cartridge preferred by cowboys. A battle-proven, big-bore cartridge with over 150 years of service. It brandishes history, versatility and power, especially when handloaded to its full potential.
Being chambered in .45 Colt provides the option of having an auxiliary cylinder, and that’s exactly what Jason did, making this PPP tribute gun doubly good by having a .45 ACP cylinder. Now John has the honor of shooting both .45 Colt and ACP in the same gun!
The .45 ACP is also a well-known performer with a proven history and track record as a man-stopper. Abundant factory ammo provides a wide variety of self-defense ammo and cheaper plinking or practice-type fodder.
Blackhawk History
In 1955, Bill Ruger introduced the .357 Magnum Blackhawk. Approximately the same size as a Colt SAA, Bill Ruger took the advice of Elmer Keith and used coiled springs, rather than traditional flat springs, for longer, trouble-free service. Ruger also used Micro adjustable rear sights, which provided better accuracy, pleasing hunters and outdoorsmen, as guns could be sighted in for specific ammunition.
The Blackhawk grip frame mimicked Colt’s in size and grip angle but was cast of lightweight aluminum. Elmer Keith mentions the Blackhawk in the book “Sixguns,” praising its virtues as being “one honey of a gun,” adding it would be perfect chambered in .44 Special and .45 Colt. These chamberings never occurred, being overlooked by the development of the .44 Magnum cartridge.
When Ruger first heard about the .44 Magnum, he asked Elmer about the possibility of chambering the original Blackhawk for it. Elmer thought the gun too small, but Ruger tried it anyway. As usual, Elmer was right, as the gun “let go” during testing and a larger framed gun was made.
The larger framed gun became known as the Flat Top Three-Screw Blackhawk, being produced from 1956 through 1962, when production ceased. In 1959, the Super Blackhawk (SB) was released, having protective ears near the rear sight and a 7½” barrel. The cylinder was left unfluted, and the grip frame was changed, resembling the Colt 1848 Dragoon BP pistol, and replaced with steel, adding weight to help reduce felt recoil.
In 1972, due to frivolous lawsuits, Ruger stopped making the three-screw action for a more modern, lawyer-proof New Model action with transfer bar safety. Now, single-action sixguns could be carried safely with six rounds without fear of detonation from external hammer blows.
In 2005, Ruger’s 50th Anniversary of the Blackhawk was celebrated, and the mid-frame-sized gun returned as an Anniversary Model, chambered in .357 Magnum. This led to Lipsey’s finally making the .44 Special flat top a reality in 2009. Jason Cloessner was the driving force behind it. The Bisley version was added the following year. That’s how the Ruger Blackhawk evolved into today’s New Model mid-frame Bisley convertible.
PPP Details
The JT PPP guns will be available in both stainless steel and blued, having barrel lengths of 4 ⅝” or 5 ½”. The front sights will be pinned on both guns and have adjustable rear sights. Both cylinders have a black powder chamfer.
Each gun has a personalized serial number with a JT prefix for John Taffin, followed by the number. Jason honored John by presenting him with JT-0001. You should have seen the smile on John’s face when Jason, Bobby Tyler and Brian Pearce presented John with his gun. It’s on YouTube and well worth the watch. John displays the enthusiasm of a kid when handling his gun. It will warm the hearts of sixgunners, one and all.
TGW Stocks
The JT guns have figured walnut stocks made by Tyler Gun Works. While not fitted to the frame, the next best thing is used with CNC machining. Ruger provided the “specs,” and Bobby dialed them. From the samples I’ve seen, the fit is excellent. The stocks display a comfortable palm swell, providing a custom feel when shooting.
Bobby obtained a nice supply of figured walnut for this project. The stocks are void of Ruger medallions, giving the gun a custom look. For a special, personal touch, the inside of each panel has an outlined silhouette of John Taffin.
Leather
Jason recruited Mike “Doc” Barranti to make accompanying holsters for the JT gun. Holsters are not included but can be ordered, and “Doc” will personally stamp your serial number on the back of your holster. An embossed image of John Taffin, along with Barranti Leather – Dunn, Texas, is also on the back.
Options include saddle tan or a natural finish for his Threepersons-style holster with hammer thong. Doc told me his No. 5 was the first holster coming to mind for this project. Years ago, Doc presented John with the first floral carved version of his No. 5 model, serial numbered EK-01, the first time they met.
Doc and his team exclusively use Wickett & Craig leather, the oldest tannery in North America. The team starts with saddle skirting sides and adds a lining for the JT holster, giving it a clean, finished look. The holster is stitched using a heavy-duty stitcher with premium nylon thread.
Shooting
For .45 Colt, there’s only one bullet necessary for this gun, the Lyman/Ideal 454424. While a mid-frame-sized gun, it can still drive this slug 1,100-1,200 fps. Factory ammo by Buffalo Bore using their 255-grain SWC is also a good option.
My hands-down favorite loading in .45 ACP is Buffalo Bore’s 255-grain Outdoorsman load, featuring a radiused flat-nose slug going over 900 fps with excellent accuracy. While mid-framed guns, there’s nothing middle about their power potential.
Shootists
In 1985, John dreamed up the idea of inviting a handful of knowledgeable friends consumed by sixguns, handloads, gun leather and shooting for a holiday of sorts. More importantly, there’d be fellowship, along with the sharing of ideas, stories, hopes and dreams. Attendees were allowed to bring just two handguns. Semi-autos were allowed, but only if chambered in .45 ACP, .38 Super or 9mm. Talk about torturous!
The two guns had to handle any unknown task, hunt or situation. The event was a huge success and continues to this very day. What started as a few handpicked friends has grown into 100-plus invitation-only members displaying high character and fortitude. Shootists meet every year at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, NM, to continue the tradition JT dreamed up.
The Shootists sponsor the Whittington Center Adventure Camp, which provides teenagers with a chance to learn all shooting disciplines, archery, camping, cooking and survival skills and leadership. The camp also holds a winter gun raffle, which supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Jason, Bobby, Doc and I are proud members of the organization.
Last Words
Once in a lifetime. Just as there will never be another Elmer Keith, there will never be another John Taffin. As a young man, John worked full-time while attending college to better provide for his family. I remember reading he was so exhausted at times driving to work he’d cry. But he pressed on and succeeded.
With a degree in hand, he moved his family from Ohio to Idaho to reside in the land of Elmer and got a teaching job. He still worked two jobs, but this time, he split teaching with writing gun articles. After 30+ years of teaching, John retired, becoming a full-time gunwriter.
John’s words influence not only his readers but also the gun industry, his words having an impact while being influential. John always said the greatest part of being a gunwriter is the people, and he’s surely right about that. I’m happy the JT PPP Tribute gun by Lipsey’s came about and even happier that John will be able to enjoy it. He’s deserving of it.