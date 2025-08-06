Lipsey’s John Taffin Gun

Jason Cloessner is the kind of community organizer we love. He has a knack for rallying the troops on special projects, and this one will be near and dear to everyone. The gun fills two niches. First, it’s the epitome of John’s PPP. Second, it honors John, paying tribute to all he’s done for the sixgun community! John has led the way, carrying the torch of sixgunners for nearly six decades in various periodicals.

His writings taught us the magic, science and bewilderment of sixgunnery by sharing the words of past masters like Elmer Keith and telling the stories, anecdotes, and information from Skeeter Skelton, Bill Jordan, Ed McGivern and others. He has covered all aspects of sixguns, from Col. Sam Colt’s BP Walker revolver to the newest sixguns built by the latest gunsmiths of today.

John pulls us into his world through his writings and photographs. I know his “Big Bore” writings lassoed me when I discovered his articles years ago in GUNS and American Handgunner. John’s writings provided a kindred connection that kept me subscribing to these magazines. His articles on bullet casting, handloading, big-bore sixguns, leverguns and TC Arms single-shots were captivating. I thought, here’s a guy who understands my interests, making me feel “normal,” if that’s possible.

Besides thousands of articles, John has written an incredible 10 books on handgunning of various types, and I’m proud to say I own all of them. In fact, of all my books, his bears the brunt of excessive wear the most. They’ve been referred to and read so often, much like my Elmer Keith books. Think there’s a connection?