Big Boomers Indeed

Gary Reeder Customs Guns offers the Mastodon on either a blue or stainless steel Redhawk. A new five-shot cylinder, which completely fills in the frame window is fitted, along with a heavy custom barrel with a recommended length of 51/2" or 6". Longer barrels are available, however these two seem to combine the best features of portability and practical use in hunting situations. In addition to the three chamberings mentioned, others are available on special order.



It’s been my pleasure, (well, okay, the full house loads are not that pleasurable) to be able to test the first two Mastodon prototypes, one in .455 GNR and the other .510 GNR. Both have 51/2" barrels and wear beautiful custom Mongolian stag grips (other materials are also offered) on a slightly reconfigured frame which rounds off the hotspots. Both also have single action trigger pulls right at five pounds, which is definitely light enough in a revolver this powerful. Double action pulls are smooth enough to be easily used in an emergency situation.



The .455 GNR has an all satin stainless finish with a gold bead front sight matched up with a V-notch rear sight, smooth trigger with no sharp edges, and both hammer and trigger are high polished stainless. A mastodon with huge tusks is engraved on both sides of the cylinder as well as both sides of the frame behind the trigger.



The prototype .510 GNR is a two-tone gun with satin stainless barrel and cylinder matched with a matte black frame. Gary’s beautiful high polish Black Chromex finish is also available. The front sight, a red fiber-optic, is on a ramp, which is part of really neat barrel band. This Mastodon also features the same engraved cylinder.



These are heavy-duty hunting handguns made for taking really dangerous big game, however there is nothing saying they couldn’t also be used for deer, black bear and wild boars. The retail price for the Mastodon is $2,295, built on the customer’s supplied Redhawk. Delivery is anticipated at about three to four months. With 1,000 fps loads they are most enjoyable to shoot, and with full house hunting loads they are definitely serious sixguns.





