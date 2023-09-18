Rimless Revolvers

.45 Rimless

Late last year, on a website, I spotted for sale a 3rd Generation (made 1996) Colt Single Action Army .45 with a 4 ¾” barrel. Nothing special there; I’ve owned many such. Then, enlarging the photo for a closer look the caliber stamp jumped out at me. It was “.45 ACP.” Also shown was the Colt’s factory box from their custom shop specifying that it was ordered as such. As said, I’ve known of .45 Colt SAAs that had auxiliary .45 ACP cylinders, but in all the hundreds of Colt SAAs I’ve owned and handled, never had I seen one actually caliber stamped .45 ACP. (Now that I’m looking, I’ve observed a few others on the Internet.)

Of course, I could barely hold still until my new Colt arrived. No disappointment there. It was as shown by its owner on the website: pristine condition, blued with color case hardened frame. Additionally, that fellow had also instigated a few nice touches of which I approved. One was the so-called bullseye ejector rod with its round nubbin that makes punching out empties a touch easier. Another was cosmetic: The hammer had been color case hardened to match the frame. Third was a set of Altamont checkered rosewood grips. To top it off was an extra cylinder for .45 Colt. It was numbered to the Colt, but its factory box mentioned nothing about it. Someone who knew what they were doing had slicked up its action and given it a very fine 2-lb. trigger pull.

It doesn’t require one of those “brain scientists or rocket surgeons” to realize that single-action revolvers are just fine for shooting rimless cartridges. It just took a mite for the idea to catch on in my mind. All handguns accepting straight (or very slightly tapered) rimless rounds have a ledge in their chambers so the front edge of the case has a place to seat. Then with a traditional single action, after the case is fired, there is that handy ejector rod in its housing on the right side of their barrels. It pops empties out with a simple push of a finger. There is one factor of which handloaders must be aware. Do not roll crimp handloads because that case mouth must be there for correct headspacing.