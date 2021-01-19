Rock Island Armory Brings Rimfire Revolvers to Masses
While primarily known for their M1911 pistols, Rock Island Armory also manufactures rifles, shotguns and revolvers — all built with reliability and durability standard. Continuing to expand its line of wheelguns, RIA Imports has introduced the AL22 Series of rimfire revolvers.
Four models in total, the AL22 series features two .22 LR models and two .22 WMR options, all built on solid, stainless steel frames modeled after the .357 Magnum AL3.1. Available in stainless and blued finishes, the four revolvers share identical measurements and features, including a lockwork cylinder designed to keep the gun precisely in time and alignment with positive lockup, with the exception of their chambering and cylinder capacity.
Chambered in .22 LR, the AL22 Stainless and AL22 Blued sport fully-shrouded 4” barrels topped with a ramped front sight and adjustable rear. A large rubber grips offers comfort for shooters pulling the double-action/single-action trigger, measuring 11.5–13.5 lbs. DA and 4.0–6.5 lbs. SA. Weighing 2.42 lbs. unloaded, the 9-shot revolvers are 9.57” long, 4.09” tall and 1.46” wide.
If magnum is more your speed, the AL22M Stainless and AL22M Blued provide eight rounds of .22 WMR to fulfill your plinking or varmint hunting desires.
MSRP is $749 for AL22 models, $799 for AL22M models.
Specifications
Model: AL22
Action: DA/SA
Caliber: .22 LR
Capacity: 9
Frame: Stainless Steel, Stainless/Blued
Dimensions (L/W/H): 9.57″/1.46″/4.09″
Barrel: 4″
Sights: Ramped Front, Adjustable Rear
Grip: Rubber, Black
Weight: 2.42 lbs. (Unloaded)
MSRP: $749
Model: AL22M
Action: DA/SA
Caliber: .22 WMR
Capacity: 8
Frame: Stainless Steel, Stainless/Blued
Dimensions (L/W/H): 9.57″/1.46″/4.09″
Barrel: 4″
Sights: Ramped Front, Adjustable Rear
Grip: Rubber, Black
Weight: 2.42 lbs. (Unloaded)
MSRP: $799
For more info: armscor.com