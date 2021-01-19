Rock Island Armory Brings Rimfire Revolvers to Masses

While primarily known for their M1911 pistols, Rock Island Armory also manufactures rifles, shotguns and revolvers — all built with reliability and durability standard. Continuing to expand its line of wheelguns, RIA Imports has introduced the AL22 Series of rimfire revolvers.

Four models in total, the AL22 series features two .22 LR models and two .22 WMR options, all built on solid, stainless steel frames modeled after the .357 Magnum AL3.1. Available in stainless and blued finishes, the four revolvers share identical measurements and features, including a lockwork cylinder designed to keep the gun precisely in time and alignment with positive lockup, with the exception of their chambering and cylinder capacity.