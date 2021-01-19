Counter to Theodore Roosevelt is John Wesley Hardin, an outlaw and gunslinger with a short, but infamous history. After killing a man at just 15-years-old, Hardin would be pursued by lawmen for most of his life, committing an estimated 27 murders before being jailed for 17 years. A prolific gun fighter, Hardin’s featured Smith & Wesson top-break was used in a saloon shootout with Deputy Charles Webb in Comanche, TX in 1874. A 6-shot .45 Colt, the blued and case-hardened steel revolver with simulated buffalo horn grips fires from a 7” barrel and measures 12.8” long, scaling 2.6 lbs. MSRP is $1,479.
Also new in the Outlaws & Lawmen series for 2021 are .357 Magnum models of Bog Dalton’s 1873 Single Action Cattleman New Model and Frank James’ 1875 Single Action Army Outlaw.
For more info: uberti-usa.com
Roosevelt and Hardin Join Uberti Outlaws & Lawmen
Throughout history there have been outlaws and lawmen. From valiant sheriffs and cavalrymen to notorious cowboys and Indian warriors, the romance of the Old West cannot be separated from the historical figures who lived and died to become celebrated legends. Paying homage these storied men, Uberti USA launched the Outlaws & Lawmen series in 2018, with each limited-edition piece inspired by the actual carried gun of which it is named.
Joining the Outlaws & Lawmen collection — which already includes reproduction pistols honoring Bob Dalton, William “Billy The Kid” Bonney, James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok, Doc Holliday, Jesse James and brother Frank James — in 2021 are the new Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt 1873 Single Action Cattleman New Model and John Wesley Hardin 1875 No. 3, 2nd Model Top-Break.
The 26th President of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt was also Rancher, police commissioner, hunter, conservationist, Assistant Secretary of the Navy and cavalry colonel with a passion for firearms. Chosen for the collection was a Colt Single Action with nickel finish, laser engraving and ivory grips, replicating the custom revolver given to the president on his 54th birthday. Chambered in .45 Colt, the beautiful 6-shot pistol sports a 5.5” barrel, measuring 11” long and weighing 2.3 lbs. MSRP is $1,249.
Counter to Theodore Roosevelt is John Wesley Hardin, an outlaw and gunslinger with a short, but infamous history. After killing a man at just 15-years-old, Hardin would be pursued by lawmen for most of his life, committing an estimated 27 murders before being jailed for 17 years. A prolific gun fighter, Hardin’s featured Smith & Wesson top-break was used in a saloon shootout with Deputy Charles Webb in Comanche, TX in 1874. A 6-shot .45 Colt, the blued and case-hardened steel revolver with simulated buffalo horn grips fires from a 7” barrel and measures 12.8” long, scaling 2.6 lbs. MSRP is $1,479.