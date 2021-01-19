Throughout history there have been outlaws and lawmen. From valiant sheriffs and cavalrymen to notorious cowboys and Indian warriors, the romance of the Old West cannot be separated from the historical figures who lived and died to become celebrated legends. Paying homage these storied men, Uberti USA launched the Outlaws & Lawmen series in 2018, with each limited-edition piece inspired by the actual carried gun of which it is named.

Joining the Outlaws & Lawmen collection — which already includes reproduction pistols honoring Bob Dalton, William “Billy The Kid” Bonney, James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok, Doc Holliday, Jesse James and brother Frank James — in 2021 are the new Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt 1873 Single Action Cattleman New Model and John Wesley Hardin 1875 No. 3, 2nd Model Top-Break.