Counter to Theodore Roosevelt is John Wesley Hardin, an outlaw and gunslinger with a short, but infamous history. After killing a man at just 15-years-old, Hardin would be pursued by lawmen for most of his life, committing an estimated 27 murders before being jailed for 17 years. A prolific gun fighter, Hardin’s featured Smith & Wesson top-break was used in a saloon shootout with Deputy Charles Webb in Comanche, TX in 1874. A 6-shot .45 Colt, the blued and case-hardened steel revolver with simulated buffalo horn grips fires from a 7” barrel and measures 12.8” long, scaling 2.6 lbs. MSRP is $1,479.

Also new in the Outlaws & Lawmen series for 2021 are .357 Magnum models of Bog Dalton’s 1873 Single Action Cattleman New Model and Frank James’ 1875 Single Action Army Outlaw.

For more info: uberti-usa.com