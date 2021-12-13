Ruger's Versatile SR22: Training, Plinking, and yes, Self Defense Ready

Comfy. Not quite the word I ever expected to use to describe a pistol, but it’s true. One might argue for comfortable, and I’d likely concede, but I appreciate the former’s connotation. The bottom line? Comfy was my first impression of the Ruger SR22. Holding it in one hand felt right. It felt easy.

The ergonomic black polymer grip didn’t leave my hands marked with indentations and the black anodized aluminum slide was just heavy enough for gravity to pull the muzzle towards the ground. Though it arrived with interchangeable rubberized grips for varied palm swell options, I never felt a need to change it. To quote Goldilocks, it felt “just right.”

A three-dot sight system with a fixed front sight and windage-and-elevation adjustable rear allows for similar customization. The rear blade itself is reversible — allowing shooters to choose between two white dots and solid black.