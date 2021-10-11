What’s Different?

If you’re familiar at all with the SCCY hammer-fired CPX Series pistols, know the DVG-1 is striker-fired. While the DVG-1 has an advertised 5.5-lb. trigger pull, the CPX guns have a 9- to 10-lb. trigger. The trigger on the DVG-1 is straight and the CPX trigger is curved. The DVG-1 has front and rear slide serrations. The CPX slides only have rear serrations. Also, the DVG-1 has a reduced grip circumference compared to the CPX grip. It measures 5.5″ at its widest point compared to 6″. The recoil spring on the DVG-1 is a compound spring, one inside the other. The CPX-1 and CPX-2 utilize a single recoil spring.

The DVG-1 features the Roebuck Quad-Lock operating system first made available in the CPX-3 .380. This system provides a more stabilized barrel and therefore improved accuracy. I compared the DVG-1 barrel design to that of my CPX-1. The difference is visibly evident, but it took a little study for me to understand how it works. The front half of the barrel lug is angled and then turns flat. At the rear, there is a tang with a curved edge that marries up to the slide when the gun is fully locked. The barrel’s cam system is radiused to rotate around the disassembly pin to push the back of the barrel upward. This forces the tang to engage the front section of the slide, producing two of the four lock-up points in the design. The second part begins with the muzzle of the barrel being pushed downward. This is where the Quad-Lock system differs from most semi-auto pistols whose barrels are loose around the muzzle opening of the slide. Where the opening for the muzzle on most slides is perfectly round, the opening on the DVG-1 is oval shaped. Since the barrel is already locked at the rear of the lug, the Quad-Lock recoil system forces the front of the barrel downward. It is this feature that uniquely defines the Quad-Lock.

Looking at the DVG-1’s slide from the front, it has a crescent-shaped gap just above the barrel while the bottom of the barrel is sitting almost flush against the muzzle opening. It looks off center, but it’s not because the muzzle opening in the DVG-1’s slide is not round. The barrel won’t move from side to side if you push it — it’s locked in place. This “V” comprises the other two lock-up points. When the gun is fired, the barrel is forced further into the “V” where it is locked up even tighter at the moment of discharge.

The sights on the DVG-1 are solid, white three-dot sights, easy to see. But if you want to change them out, any aftermarket sight for a GLOCK will fit the DVG-1. More and more manufacturers are adopting the GLOCK pattern sights, and it was a smart move on the part of SCCY to follow this trend.

The front slide serrations are helpful as the slide is small and the recoil spring stiff. The slide lock mechanism is the same as on the CPX models and is plenty big to do the job.