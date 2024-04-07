Legend Reborn: Springfield Armory SA-35 Hi-Power

A Personal Perspective

So why do I care? In 1975 I bought an unfired Hi-Power from a fire fighter for $175, a huge amount of money for me then. I had a Series 70 Colt 1911, but was instantly struck by the slender seriousness of that shiny, high-polished blued Hi-Power. The diminutive sights, impossible to operate external thumb safety and gritty trigger caused me frustration, but I could see in the bones it was a brilliant design. At the time there were no custom parts for the gun so alas, I sold it — to my constant regret over these many years.

By the mid-1980s, I had discovered the MKII Model with ambi-safety, 3-dot sights and a throated barrel. I was on our informal police department action pistol team then (The Border Bandits, courtesy of our policing the San Diego/Mexico border) and together, we pretty much beat everyone, including some wins in the police Olympics. Mostly because, I think, we showed up regularly and didn’t know any better other than to try. Guess what rode in my custom holster?

I found the Hi-Power simply fit my hand better, held more ammo and the lower recoil of the 9mm allowed me to shoot fast and accurately. I had learned how to tune the trigger by then, had tossed the magazine disconnect feature away and for about 10 years I lived and breathed Hi-Power. In about 1994 or so, when I was invited for a look at the then-new Thunder Ranch in Texas, that Hi-Power came with me, along with a spare one, which, by the way, I never needed.

Other class members that trip shuffled their feet, averting their gaze. They wouldn’t exactly look at my Hi-Power in that bastion of the 1911. But after the first day, they wanted to learn more about just why it seemed to hit so well, never malfunctioned and how I handled it so easily. I showed them, making some converts in the process I think. I’ve enjoyed the design ever since, have never been without Hi-Powers, and welcomed Springfield’s SA-35 with huge grins when I heard it was approaching.