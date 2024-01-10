Worth The Squeeze

Ergonomics

Low-profile, but not hard to grasp: CZ saw to that with deep-ish square cocking serrations in the rear and a similar set near the front on both the sides and top of the slide for those who are less leery than I of having their fingers close to the muzzle.

The grips are brightly anodized aluminum checkered with an interesting overlapping radial pattern, while the front and rear of the receiver have coarse checkering that my dial caliper is calling 18 lines per inch. Checkering that rough can usually shred those tender fingers — ask anyone who’s spent a week at Gunsite with a sharp-checkered 1911 — but the tops of the diamonds have been slightly rounded. It will definitely do its job of keeping the gun firmly in your hand but do it comfortably. In 500 rounds (plus another 500+ through a Blue 9mm), it never bothered me.

Other ergonomic changes consist of a prominent “gas pedal” thumb rest mounted just forward of the slidestop by a sturdy pair of Torx screws, an enlarged checkered mag catch in orange aluminum to match the grips and a prominent ambidextrous safety. This last is mounted somewhat higher on the Orange than on other models. While I didn’t have trouble using it, my medium-sized hands found the usual position (such as on the Blue pistol) more intuitive to use. Similarly, although the mag catch is nice and positive, it didn’t work well for me shooting left-handed, where the bottom edge dug into my finger just below the second knuckle. That edge has been courteously beveled at the factory, but the dimensions just didn’t fit my hand. If I were keeping this gun, I’d spend a few minutes at the 3M wheel trimming it just a bit, as I regularly shoot with either hand. Right-handed, no problem.

The test gun arrived with a thoughtful complement of four 17-round magazines, each with an orange aluminum base pad that is likely to survive the rigors of competition better than plastic and chambered in .40 S&W. While the caliber has fallen a bit out of favor as of late, it still does what it’s always done: Packs more punch than 9mm, which can matter on steel plates, and holds more rounds than a .45. Plus, it makes Major.