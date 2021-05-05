They say every gun has a story. A reader submission series from American Handgunner, Wheelgun Diaries seeks to tell some of those stories through the words of revolver owners.

The following stories were shared by email with permission to publish.





Shiny & Smooth



A while back I read a piece about a company producing new handguns with that well-used appearance. The writer said, and I agreed, he preferred to have his handguns get that well-used patina the old-fashioned way — by actually using them.

With that in mind, I recently acquired this old Smith & Wesson Model 28 Highway Patrolman. It’s a .357 on a .44 Mag frame and rode in the holster of a now-retired sheriff’s deputy for years until the department switched to 9mms. It’s got a lot of shiny spots but the action is still smooth and it hits what it’s aimed at.

I too have a lot of shiny spots, but my action ain’t as smooth as it once was and I don’t always hit what I’m aiming at. But we get along just fine.

John Schroeder

Wisconsin



Editor’s Note: Perhaps this wheelgunner was referring to Roy Huntington’s Mar/Apr 2020 Insider column, in which Roy details how to give new guns that worn and aged look.