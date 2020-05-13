One question often arising from handloaders has to do with the use of short brass and long chambers. Cartridges like the .38 Special in .357 Magnum and .44 Special in .44 Magnum chambers come to mind. I graduated from high school in 1956 and two of my early sixguns were the Ruger .357 Blackhawk and the S&W .357 Highway Patrolman. In those days .357 Magnum brass was in short supply and I had one box of Norma .357 brass I babied. However, .38 Specials in those days when bullseye shooting was king were not only easy to come by but were relatively cheap. I shot thousands of .38 Specials, mostly loaded at .38/44 levels, in those two .357 Magnums.

Today the semi-auto may be king, but the sixgun is the Mighty Prince of Versatility. Normally if the cartridge will fit in the chamber of a sixgun it will fire no matter what the length. With a semi-auto case length is of prime importance. If the case is too short misfires may occur. Too long and the case may not even chamber or allow the slide to close completely. I’ve heard of some 10mm autos with an extractor strong enough to hold the shorter .40 S&W loads in place, allowing them to fire. However I haven’t tried it myself, and don’t recommend it.

With the coming of long-range silhouetting spreading across the country in the late 1970s, one of the first to meet the revolver-needs of the sport was Dan Wesson with their 10″ heavy-barreled .357 Magnum. This was a medium-frame revolver, and to make it work successfully, heavyweight bullets in .38 Special brass at very modest velocities were used. My choice was the RCBS #35-200GC, a bullet originally designed for the .35 Remington rifle. In .38 Special cases and loaded to about 900 fps they performed with excellent match accuracy in the Dan Wesson.