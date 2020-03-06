Anticipation

Two days later when my gun arrived was the beginning of a love story. This is truly the gun that for me would be the last one to go should I ever be forced to liquidate. The phrase “from my cold, dead fingers” comes to mind. I don’t know which grandkid will eventually inherit this pistol, but I’m betting it will be the one who reads this review and calls “dibs.”

The gun comes with two 8-round magazines and both extend below the grip. I like having nine rounds on board, but I don’t like having an extended magazine. My solution is Colt’s 8-round magazine that doesn’t have an extended pad. I bought a bunch of these a few years ago and have tried them with every 1911 I could put my hands on and they’ve always worked. Lately, I’ve been seeing “out of stock” wherever these were sold online, including Colt, but there’s a Chip McCormick magazine appearing identical to me. My point is, a 1911 magazine doesn’t have to extend below the grip frame to hold eight rounds of .45 ACP. The Colt mags also have a small lip in front that makes snatching the magazine out a piece of cake if that’s ever needed.

My first time to shoot the Emperor happened after conducting the range portion of a License to Carry class I used to teach. With the class over and students gone, I hung a range target and ran it out to 21 feet. I loaded nine rounds of Inceptor ARX ammo and started shooting. I was already infatuated with the pistol, but when the first two rounds went into the same hole, I fell in love.

That could have been a fluke, but when the third round made little difference in the size of the hole, I called over one of my fellow instructors who was sweeping brass nearby and handed him my iPhone. He took a picture of the target with a 3-round hole and again after each shot. At the end of nine rounds you could have covered the resulting hole with a quarter. I loaded up another magazine and fired eight more rounds. Now it would take a 50-cent piece to cover the single hole made by 17 rounds fired freehand. The iPhone photos didn’t turn out very well because of the dim lighting on the range, and I wasn’t smart enough to bring the target in and save it after those first two magazines. But, I have the iPhone picture after 17 rounds and even though it’s a little fuzzy, you can see the size of the hole.