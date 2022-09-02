Sixgunner: The Sixguns Of Hamilton Bowen

Best Of The Best

In the timeframe between the two world wars the sixguns mostly used for custom conversions were Colts, both the Single Action Army and the New Service. Today sixgunsmiths have replaced the old Colts with Rugers, both the single action Blackhawk and the double action Redhawk. One of the slickest conversions on a Flat-Top or Old Model .357 Magnum is to turn it into the first big bore of the 20th century, a .44 Special. The .44 special on a Ruger Three-Screw .357 is just about the finest sixgun Ruger never produced.

Over the past two decades I’ve commissioned Hamilton to do several .44 Special conversions, as well as one in .41 Special on Three Screw Ruger Blackhawks. The latest .44 Special, pictured exquisitely by Ichi, is not mine (sigh) but rather belongs to a customer of BCA who graciously allowed me to shoot it first. As one who has been on a lifelong quest for the Perfect Packin’ Pistol, I can say flat-out this relatively compact, sixshot .44 Special need take a backseat to no other PPP. All of Hamilton sixguns are high art and this one may very well be the highest of the high, with the emphasis definitely on Perfect.

Starting with an Old Model Ruger .357 Blackhawk, Bowen goes all-out on this one. The cylinder is re-chambered to .44 Special, a new .44 barrel is fitted, the action is tuned and tightened with absolutely no play in the cylinder, all metal parts are highly polished with the frame and hammer being case hardened and the balance blued. Sights are all Bowen with one of his adjustable rear sights mated up with his front sight on a ramp.

The final touch is the fitting of a Power Custom steel grip frame. This allows the fitting of Colt-style onepiece grips which in this case are fancy walnut expertly crafted by the master gripmaker, Roy Fishpaw. This little sixgun shot well with every load tried including my handload of Lyman Keith bullet #429421, over 7.5 grs. of Power Pistol clocking out at 875 fps and grouping five shots in 1″ at 20 yards. This is the real beauty of a custom .44 Special such as this one — accuracy combined with gentleness.