Sixgunnin’ The 7-1/2" Colt Single Action Army

3rd Generation

By 1975, history began to repeat itself and the 2nd Generation machinery was worn out. The Colt Single Action was removed from production again. This time, however, it would not take 15 years to come back. Within a couple of years, Colt entered the 3rd Generation of Colt Single Action Army production, beginning at serial number 80000SA.The 3rd Generation Colt Single Action lasted into the late 1980s when the market was flooded with all types of variations as to finish and barrel length and often second-class examples before the production was to cease again — for the third time. But it was destined to return!

With the third resurrection, the Colt Single Action Army has followed a somewhat strange path being sometimes offered as a production gun and other times as a custom shop offering. The bad news is quality has been spotty. The great good news is my most current Colt Single Action Army, a 71/2″ .45 Colt from 2011, the 175th Anniversary of Colt, is of excellent quality with close attention paid to fit and finish with a deep blue on everything but the mainframe that has the breathtaking case-hardened colors Colt has long been known for.

My 71/2″ Colt Single Actions from the 3rd Generation run not only includes .45 Colt and .44 Special but also .44 WCF and .38 WCF, which are now known mostly as .44-40 and .38-40. Colt may have had some trouble with specifications in the early 3rd Generation sixguns, however, all of my later ones have uniform cylinders cut to the proper dimensions in .44 Special, .44-40 and .38-40. With the .45 Colt versions cylinders cut at 0.454″, they shoot well with either 0.452″ or 0.454″ cast bullets.

At one time, in addition to all those I have mentioned, they also offered the .32 WCF, or .32-20. I did manage to get one of these in a 51/2″ barrel length. It is an excellent shooter and I wish I had picked up a 71/2″ version while they were available.

Who knows what the future holds for the Colt Single Action Army? We do know history has proven it to be a survivor.

