Really Big Bisleys

From 1851, with the advent of the Colt Navy .36, the grip frame, which was then used on the Colt Single Action beginning in 1873, has been regarded as the finest and most comfortable grip frame ever devised. It fits most hands and while many different styles of grips have been offered for other single action and double action sixguns, the only thing the standard Colt SAA grip frame requires is the same shape grip made in more exotic materials. This was true for over a century until 1956 and the arrival of the Ruger Blackhawk .44 Magnum.

Suddenly, for most shooters, the standard single action grip frame left a lot to be desired. Ruger tried to correct this three years later with the Super Blackhawk grip, however it does not work for me as the back of the square trigger guard nails my knuckle even with .44 Special loads. The answer for me, and a whole lot of other shooters, arrived with the Ruger Bisley Model in the mid-1980s. Ruger not only gave us what, for most shooters, is the most comfortable grip frame for handling heavy recoil, they also provided a great platform for building custom sixguns.

As a standard catalog offering Ruger has only offered blue-model, 7 1⁄2″-barreled Bisleys in .357, .41 and .44 Magnum as well as .45 Colt. David Clements starts with one of these standard Bisley Models and uses them for building five-shot big bore sixguns. The heart and soul of these conversions is a custom oversized cylinder made to completely fill in the frame window; chambers are line-bored, that is, the cylinder is locked into place in the frame and pilot holes are drilled in perfect alignment with the barrel; an oversize base pin is installed along with a heavy duty base pin catch spring; the action is tuned and tightened removing all end shake; the action is modified to provide a free spinning cylinder, this allows the cylinder to be rotated backwards should a bullet jump the crimp and protrude from the front of the cylinder keeping it from rotating forwards; the front of the cylinder face is perfectly squared off; a steel ejector housing is fitted; and a custom barrel is fitted with a special Clements post style front sight. On the really big guns, calibers offered are .45 Colt, .475 and .500 Magnum, and .50 Action Express.

For those who do not need all of the power a five-shooter allows, but rather desire a heavy duty six-shooter, David offers a six-shot Bisley conversion with an oversized cylinder, again filling in the cylinder frame window, and chambered in .41 or .44 Magnum or .45 Colt. For the most powerful Bisley Model possible, Clements starts with the longcylindered and long-framed .357 Maximum Ruger, performs all of the above custom touches and fits a Maximum length cylinder to handle the 1.6″ cartridges, the .445 SuperMag, or .475 and 500 Maximums. There is no way to even begin to handle the recoil of the latter two using the Super Blackhawk grip frame of the .357 Maximum, so Clements fits a Bisley Model grip frame, hammer and trigger to the Ruger .357 Maximum frame.

Actually with full house loads they are brutal even with the Bisley Model grip frame; by comparison the .445 SuperMag is downright pleasant. In addition to the Bisley Model, for those who prefer double action sixguns, Clements can provide the same caliber conversions on Ruger Redhawks with five-shot cylinders in addition to .454 Casull and .480 Ruger. Redhawks can be fitted with L-frame style barrels while single action barrels can be fitted with full length ribs and also octagon shaped.