Slip-Ups And Blunders

With my writing career nearing 50 years (full time since 1981) with over 2,000 printed features and columns I’m bound to have made mistakes. I’m talking not of mistakes in opinions. Those can modify or change entirely with age and experience. I’m talking about mistakes of facts.

There was a pretty good one in my column in the Nov/Dec 2019 Handgunner. I stated Remington’s Model 1875 revolver had not been chambered as a .45 except for a “few for government trials.” I was wrong on two points. The more minor one was saying “few” without double checking my sources. Actually there was only one .45 sent to the U.S. Army. It was chambered for the then-standard .45 Government, aka .45 S&W, aka .45 Schofield. However, its chambers were bored straight through so longer .45 Colt rounds would also chamber. The Army officers testing that .45 sample liked it, but no orders to Remington followed. My bigger mistake was saying Model 1875 .45’s had not been made otherwise. Mostly my statement was based on an original Remington catalog dated 1877 and my own observations at dozens of antique gun shows.

Thanks to reader Daniel Pozerak of Michigan I’ve been hereby corrected. He sent me documentation that Remington actually did make .45’s to the tune of hundreds (exact number unknown). These had mostly been ordered by the Mexican Government, chambered for .45 U.S. Government and fitted with 71/2″ barrels. He also enclosed a copy of a Remington advertisement dated 1882 saying the Model 1875 was available in chamberings of .44 Remington, .44 Winchester and .45 Government. Thanks for this info, Dan!