Smythons & Cougers

Smythons & Cugers

Just read “Taffin Tests” in the last issue (Ed. “The Sixguns of Milt Morrison,” May 2020) and thought you might like a photo of a stainless Couger with Rogers grips.

One apparent fact about the Colt Python that adds to its accuracy is its bores are tapered about one-thousandths of an inch from breech to muzzle, essentially “choked.” Carefully measuring a few barrels in my shop over the last 20+ years has seemed to bear this out.

I’m actually a Ruger revolver lover at heart. You can also see my custom Speed vice-Six I built because I couldn’t stand not having a 3″ round butt Speed-Six. I have a collection of 2-3/4″ Speed-Sixes but always wished they had an extra 1/4″ to make them 3″ even, so a fairly rare, square butt 4″ Service Six was sacrificed to my eccentricity. Apparently Ruger made some 3″ Speed-Sixes for the USPS, but I don’t need an original.

Also shown in the photo is my very early 6” Python with Kensight Elliason sight and early wood grips that look worse in person. Those beat-up grips will give you an idea of just how well-used the revolver was before it was ceramic coated. “Sacrilege!” You say, but hey, it’s mine and I like it this way.

And that other “thing” shown in the photo is a Ruger SP-101 Titanium frame casting. I live in the titanium capital of the Western Hemisphere and obviously S.R. & Co. was experimenting here with the idea of a titanium SP-101 back in the late ’90s. I don’t know why it never came to be but here’s the proof. I have been told that Ruger even owned one of the smaller titanium plants around here at one time.

Jeff Hutchins

Rangemaster Gunworks

Oregon