Stoeger STR-9 9mm Pistol — Protection You Can Afford

More Bang For Your Buck

Others may scoff at budget-based boomers, but I’ve always enjoyed shooting for cheap, be it handloaded ammunition, or a gun at the bottom of the price chain. As long as they’re reliable, it’s all that matters. Inexpensive ammo and guns allow us to shoot more, and that’s a good thing, right?



This has been Stoeger Industries’ motto since their inception in 1924: affordable quality that works! Growing up I saw many Stoeger shotguns knock down quite a few critters and clay birds, and I don’t remember any of them ever malfunctioning.



This year Stoeger decided to get back into the pistol market by releasing the STR-9.