Stoeger STR-9 9mm Pistol — Protection You Can Afford

2019
While Sam Colt’s sixgun was the tool that made men equal, affordable polymer-framed striker-fired pistols are the instruments of choice for today’s consumer who wants to neutralize nefarious ne’er-do-wells. Why the transformation? Because they work!
Others may scoff at budget-based boomers, but I’ve always enjoyed shooting for cheap, be it handloaded ammunition, or a gun at the bottom of the price chain. As long as they’re reliable, it’s all that matters. Inexpensive ammo and guns allow us to shoot more, and that’s a good thing, right?
This has been Stoeger Industries’ motto since their inception in 1924: affordable quality that works! Growing up I saw many Stoeger shotguns knock down quite a few critters and clay birds, and I don’t remember any of them ever malfunctioning.
This year Stoeger decided to get back into the pistol market by releasing the STR-9.
The STR-9 is roughly the size of a GLOCK 19. The barrel is 4.17" with an overall length of 7.44". Weight is 1.5 lbs. and magazine capacity is 15+1. Safety features include an integral trigger safety and loaded chamber indicator. The magazine release is reversible, sights are three-dot dovetail and the finish is black nitride.
The steel slide has bold, ruggedly handsome serrations fore and aft, promoting a positive grip for slide manipulation. The polymer frame is railed providing a simple solution for light/laser accessories.
The grip angle affords a low bore axis — a boring way of saying when you shoot the gun the muzzle flip and recoil will be less and allow faster follow-up shots. Subtle finger-grip grooves and a hand-filling palm swell make the gun feel, well, swell while shooting.
The STR-9 comes in three models. The basic comes with one 15- round magazine and one backstrap and has an MSRP of $329. The next version comes with three magazines, three backstraps and an MSRP of $389. Lastly, the versions with three magazine, three backstraps and Tritium sights have an MSRP of $449. That’s a lot of value in price ranges suitable for varying budgets.
The Stoeger STR-9 is a great gun whether you’re a beginner or grey-bearded gunner. Suitable for personal carry, home defense or just having fun at the range, the affordable price makes it very attractive for budget-minded blasters. Heck, at this price buy two for the convenience factor of having designated guns for different parts of the house, shop or vehicle. Stoeger makes it easy!
For more information visit www.stoegerindustries.com