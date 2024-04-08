Switched At Birth

Fit, Finish & Specs

The parts fit, and overall finish on this stainless-steel gun are very well executed. With the exception of the blued steel sights and satin matte-finished stainless trigger, hammer, cylinder latch and upper surfaces of the barrel and frame, the gun is highly polished. It’s shinier than most bright nickel-plated guns, but Colt calls it semi-bright. In a wilderness emergency, you could use the gun as a signal mirror.

The gun comes standard with a one-piece soft Hogue rubber overmold finger groove grip with Colt medallions inset. Its palm swell and dimpled surface aid in control of the gun in double-action shooting. My average-sized hands found it very comfortable, but people with big hands may find this grip too small. For them, take note that the larger wooden stocks available for new Cobra revolvers will fit this .22LR too.

In testing, the gun functioned without flaw. The cylinder rotation is clockwise, and lock up was tight at the end of the trigger pull in the traditional Colt fashion. The timing appeared right on. Unlike old Colt revolvers, the new Cobras don’t mount the firing pin on the hammer. It’s in the frame, and a transfer bar system protects it from the hammer unless the trigger is pulled. In theory, that should make the pistol as drop-safe as it can be.

Some will doubtlessly criticize the new Colts for their use of MIM (Metal Injection Molded) parts (trigger and hammer, at least in this case), but it’s time to recognize this manufacturing method has matured considerably in the last few decades and no engineer worth his degree is going to use a process that doesn’t get the part to the required specifications. Making a MIM part is a substantial up-front investment compared to machining from billet. It’s not something a manufacturer is going to casually adopt to save a few pennies. If Colt and S&W engineers calculated that a MIM part will do the job, I’ll take them at their word absent evidence to the contrary.

In terms of cost, the King Cobra Target 22LR is on the higher end of high-quality stainless-steel revolvers with a street price of around $1,070. The 10-shot, stainless steel S&W 617, with a standard 6″ barrel, retails for around $970, and their 8-shot, 3″-barrel Model 63 sells for around $850. The new King Cobra Target .22LR is a smaller gun than the K-Frame S&W 617, and I think that makes it more practical in the sense that the whole family can shoot it, be they big or small-statured. The Colt appears to be a very well-made gun, and one gets the feeling its price could end up being amortized over a couple of generations. Quality is a good investment.