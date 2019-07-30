Taurus TX22

Ground-Up Design

The pistol comes with bright white three-dot sights, big, easy-to-see and adjustable for both windage and elevation by a flat-blade screw. Sight adjustment instructions are in the manual. Everything about the gun is designed for comfort and ease of use. In fact, the company wants shooters of all levels to enjoy shooting this gun. As such, Taurus considered safety for new shooters, while remembering experienced shooters.

The one I have came with an optional ambidextrous manual safety that can be left off if you don’t want it. All TX22 pistols also have a hidden trigger safety preventing unintentional rear movement of the trigger. This new design eliminates the conventional safety blade protruding from the trigger. It also comes with a firing pin block keeping the pin from striking the round unless the trigger is pulled.



The new Taurus has a slide with cocking serrations front and rear, a Picatinny rail on the dust cover, standard slide lock, safety and magazine release. The magazine release is easily reversible by the user too. The slide lock, however, is not ambidextrous. My gun came with two 16-round magazines. You can get one with 10-round magazines if you live in one of those states legislated by clueless individuals who think this somehow makes a difference.



Let’s talk a little more about the training use for the TX22. It’s the magazine I’m primarily talking about. You load the TX22 magazine like you do a typical 9mm, by pushing down on the follower to load the first round, then on the previous round for loading the rest of the magazine until it’s full. Then you pop the magazine in the grip, rack the slide and you’re in business.



There are realistic .22 conversion kits for GLOCKs, SIGs and 1911’s, but the Taurus will sell for something less than $300 (MSRP is $349) ready to go. To match this with a kit conversion, you’ll spend $500 to $600 or more on the gun and another $200 on the kit.



I’ve previously used realistic pellet guns to get a person ready for shooting a centerfire handgun. I can really see an advantage in using this little jewel for the same purpose. An airgun is an airgun and a “real” gun is a real gun. The difference can be huge so starting with the “real” gun can make good sense.



Taurus sees it as a competition-ready pistol, citing the grip, trigger and accuracy. Looking at it from this perspective there are a couple of things standing out. The trigger guard is undercut at the back, enabling a high grip on the frame. The grip is further enhanced by a small bump on the front strap more-or-less forcing your middle finger into position under the trigger guard — ensuring a good grip is both fast and natural. The reach to the trigger is perfect. The actual trigger is surrounded by a blade pivoting on a pin beneath the chassis, a unique design guaranteeing a smooth, effortless trigger pull with a rapid reset.