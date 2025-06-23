Taurus USA 22TUC

Manual of Arms

It’s a tip-up barrel, hammer-fired, double-action-only (DAO), simple blowback. Like most small blowback operated autoloaders, it has no extractor, and the recoil spring is heavy to the point that some shooters with limited hand or arm strength will have difficulty racking it, though the tip-up barrel feature mitigates this challenge in many, but not all, circumstances. The tip-up barrel allows for loading and unloading the chamber without racking the slide at all.

The downside of a pistol with a tip-up barrel and no extractor is that it takes longer to get the pistol back in action after a jam or dud round. Without an extractor, the conventional tap & rack drill won’t clear the chamber. I discovered that opening the 22TUC’s spring-loaded tip-up barrel threw the chambered cartridge right out if it was unfired or struck in only one spot by the firing pin. When the round had multiple firing pin strikes around the rim, it wouldn’t flip out, and I used my fingernail to extract it. I expect a very dirty chamber could also interfere with tip-up ejection. Duds are more common with rimfire ammo than centerfire, so you need to give some thought to your immediate action plan in the event the pistol doesn’t go BANG when the trigger is pulled.

One way to address a misfire in a crisis situation is to immediately pull the trigger again and deliver another firing pin blow to the cartridge rim. Half of the misfires I had fired with just a second pull of the trigger. I had four misfires in 120 rounds of Winchester M22, 40-grain, black copper plated, round nose bullets: two fired with a second strike, and two were total duds refusing to fire even with three strikes at various spots on the rim. In the event the cartridge doesn’t fire on the second pull of the trigger, immediately clear the chamber by pushing the barrel release forward while whipping the pistol forward and down to add some extra inertia to help the dud cartridge fly clear the chamber. Once the chamber is clear, press the barrel closed and rack the side to chamber another round and resume the battle.