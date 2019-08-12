The 3rd Generation Of Colt SAA Production

Good News/Bad News

Anyway, back to 3rd Generation production. In the spring of 1982 Colt delivered we SAA fanciers more of that good news/bad news stuff. The good news was the .44-40 would once again be a caliber choice, but only in 4 ¾” and 7 ½” barrel lengths. The bad news was Colt was going to remove SAAs from their standard catalog and make them only available from the Colt Custom Shop, and only then if they were ordered with “embellishments.” That translated into custom grips, engraving, presentation boxes and such.



About this same time Colt began offering the mistakenly called “black powder frame” version of SAA. That is the frame style with a screw angling in from the front to secure the cylinder base pin instead of the transverse spring loaded latch made standard after about 1896. Despite my sourness over that first 3rd Generation .45 back in 1976 I just had to have one of those. So it was ordered with ivory grips and a presentation box.



I waited and waited for its delivery until many months had passed. Finally one day I called the Colt Custom Shop and spoke to a nice lady. After checking she said, “Sir, your gun is ready but the presentation boxes have not been delivered from the supplier.” I replied, “Lady, I can’t shoot a box. Send the gun, the box can come along whenever.” That .45 arrived in December of ’84 and I still have it.



Colt’s timing in taking the SAA out of the catalog in ’82 had been poor. The sport of cowboy action shooting had just gotten started and the market for SAAs increased dramatically. By 1993 Colt added the SAA back to the catalog with caliber options being only .45 Colt and .44-40. Early in 1994 .38-40 was resurrected and I got one of the first. It was a fine gun and one of the most accurate SAAs of my extensive experience.



Also somewhere around that time serial numbers had reached SA99,999 so Colt split the SA and started over again at S00001A. Some people started calling these SAAs “4th Generation” but Colt officials emphatically told me that since nothing had been changed in their manufacture these were still 3rd Generation.



Speaking of my own experiences, I own several SAAs with the split “S00001A” type serial numbers. All have been finely built and fine shooting sixguns. In fact some will easily outdo 1st and 2nd Generation SAAs in the same caliber. Besides the standard three barrel lengths in the 3rd Generation, Colt also made special runs of Sheriff’s Models (3″ barrel), Storekeepers Model (4″ barrel) and Buntline Specials (12″ barrels). The only one of those special runs I’ve favored is a Sheriff’s Model with dual cylinders for .44-40 and .44 Special. A Sheriff’s Model in .45 Colt had been made in a special run of 503 in 2nd Generation production, but these 3rd Generation Sheriff’s Model .44s were made by the thousands. In summer I often stick mine in my hip pocket with shot loads due to the plentitude of rattlers around my acreage here in Montana. It has been fired for that purpose many times.



Because the cowboy action sport demanded it, some changes have been made in SAAs in the last decade or so. The removable base pin bushing has been reinstated. Also virtually all the major calibers of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Generations have been again added to the catalog. About the only one not there is .41 Colt. Shooters can now buy SAAs chambered for .32-20, .38 Special, .357 Magnum, .38-40, .44 Special, .44-40 and .45 Colt.