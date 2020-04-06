The Astra Model 400

Minutiae

The well-positioned manual safety lever blocks the trigger and can also be used as a slide hold-open for cleaning. At the rear, a grip-safety directly blocks the gear. The slide locks open after the last shot, but there’s no manual release. Just retract the slide slightly and let it go. An internal magazine-out safety blocks the trigger.

The Model 400 has a pivoting hammer inside, and the sear engagement is at its rear. This helps to give a crisp trigger pull, with minimal take-up and over-travel. On my pistol, the pull averaged 6.5 lbs. Hey, it’s a military-issue piece, not a target-pistol. The let-off, though, is crisp and clean.

The sights are square-picture, with a U-notch at the rear. Both are part of the slide, so can’t be adjusted. Fortunately, my Model 400 shoots to the point-of-aim. Every time I try it out, well-centered groups average 3.5″ to 4″ at 15 yards. Many other military-issue pistols won’t do that well.

One of the things contributing to accuracy is that long slide giving a sight radius of 7.5″. For those who like to have all the numbers, here are the rest of them: Empty weight is 33.5 oz., overall length is 8.7″, height is 5.25″, the barrel is 5.9″ and the magazine holds eight rounds.

Recently, when I wanted to go out and shoot my pistol, I ran into two problems. The first was ammunition. My original supply of imported 9mm Largo had dwindled. Steinel Ammunition came to the rescue with a beautiful load, and priced more moderately than the custom loaders.

The other problem seemed to have no solution. When the hammer is in “fired” position, retracting the slide is against the combined power of two very stiff springs. My hands have served me well for 80-plus years, and I use a hand exerciser regularly. Even so, I found I can no longer rack the slide of a Model 400! Disaster!

Then, I found the Handi-Racker. It’s made of a hard polymer and comes in two sizes, each of those having two graduated bearing surfaces. If a pistol’s slide comes all the way to the muzzle, one of these will fit it. You just hold it against a firm surface, like a shooting-bench, insert the pistol and push. It works beautifully and only costs about $20.