The Black Bart Colt

Black Bart is one of the few Old West outlaws known by name, if not in legend. It’s for a good reason. For eight long years, Black Bart was the bane of Wells Fargo, robbing a shocking 28 stages of their strong boxes, all without shooting anyone.

The legend started on July 26, 1875, as a stage traversed a remote pass four miles east of Copperopolis, Calif. A lone figure stepped out before the stage and leveled a double-barrel shotgun at the guard. The bandit was cloaked in a long dirty duster and wore a flour sack over his face with holes for his eyes. “Please, throw down the box!” Turning to the brush beside the road, he called out, “If he dares shoot, give him a solid volley, boys.” To the driver’s horror, multiple gun barrels were trained upon him and the stagecoach. The driver complied and told the passengers to do as the bandit requested. A woman threw out her purse, but the bandit swept it up with a flourish and returned it to her, “Madam, I do not wish your money. In that respect, I honor only the good office of Wells Fargo.”

The hooded man motioned the stage driver to move on. After a bit, they returned to investigate the crime scene only to realize the rifles were still pointed at them. Then they noticed the rifles were sticks set up to look like firearms!