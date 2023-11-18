The Goldilocks Principle

Toward A Solution

First, a lot can be gained by giving up the idea of being a beautiful and unique snowflake among your fellow shooters. Weirdo and oddball guns are fun to shoot — provided you have more stable workhorses in your collection.

I’ve found there’s a reason you see so many similar product offerings out there — after all, a medium-frame, medium-weight handgun with a barrel length of about 4″ tends to work pretty darn well for most people. Usually it’ll work even better with a rail, good sights and a thumb-mounted magazine release. And a polymer frame if you plan on lugging it around. Is this expected? Maybe even a little boring? Sure. But maybe you’ll find an accurate and dependable gun outweighs the novelty factor.

An alternative is to explore some of the products offering (reversible) modifications for those times when you get a crazy idea or want to move in a new direction. A Dan Wesson revolver, new or gently used, can be modified for grip size, weight and barrel length. Conversion kits allow you to try out a new caliber on a frame you know already works for you. If you’re a 1911 owner, consider having a gunsmith fit you a new slide assembly longer or shorter than the one you’ve got.

And, hey: there’s another reading of Goldilocks. She only found what she liked after test-driving all kinds of merchandise owned by other people. Goldilocks did so by breaking and entering (which I don’t recommend). Instead, you’d be surprised how much you can try out just by striking up a polite conversation with another shooter at the range. Most of them are happy to talk about what they like — and don’t like.

I’ll leave you with this thought: my friend Jeff, the owner of American Gunworks in Burbank, California, said something wise to me not long ago: “There’s no perfect gun. If there was, we’d just sell this one gun to anyone who walked through the door.”

The closest you can get to something perfect for you is almost certainly some kind of handgun that doesn’t approach the extreme edges of any design parameter. It’s not too big, but not too small. It isn’t too heavy, but it’s not too light. It has enough power to get the job done, but not more than required.

With just a bit of secondhand wisdom — either mine or Goldilocks’ — here’s hoping your collection becomes something much more fulfilling than just you caretaking a bunch of guns you never shoot.

