Weirdly Awesome

The Heizer PKO 45 is what would happen if the Terminator mated with a waffle iron. Broad brush, the gun is fabulously well executed. A well-made firearm just sits a certain way in the hand, and the workmanship on the PKO 45 is clearly top-flight throughout.

Festooned with gripping grooves and scalloped bits, the gun sports an unnaturally low bore axis along with a nice single-action trigger. The low-profile sights include fiber optic inserts both front and rear, and the gun sports an unobtrusive bilateral manual safety. The magazine release is in the expected spot, and there is a small left-sided slide stop if you’re man enough to run this powerful little gun fast. Additionally, there is a splendidly unobtrusive reverse grip safety on the front strap which is just neat as can be.

The gun feeds from modified 1911 magazines and comes with two. The abbreviated 5-round sort fits flush with the bottom of the frame. An extended version with a polymer sleeve packs seven in the box and is much more comfortable on the range. You’ll inevitably tote it with the small mag but practice with the big one. The mag release button is almost flush with the frame so you have to be intentional about it. There is a loaded chamber indicator built into the right aspect of the which can be seen as well as felt.

The frame is formed of two halves held together with plenty of flush-fitting hex screws. The approach to the trigger is nicely beveled on both sides, and all the sharp edges have been mercifully excised. There is technically a tiny piece of rail on the front of the frame, but it’s frankly the most minuscule I have ever seen. There’s likely a light out there someplace small enough to fit, but you may have to look among your GI Joe action figure accessories to find it.

Stripping the PKO 45 involves locking the slide to the rear and then rotating and removing the takedown latch. Keep your finger over the end of the guide rod lest you launch it into the mesosphere. Slip the guide rod assembly out the front and then remove the slide to the rear. The mechanics of the gun are the very image of simplicity.