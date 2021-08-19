Terry Murbach was a lovable ol’ cuss! He’s been gone a few years now and I miss him, as do a lot of other folks. For the past 10 years I’d see him every June at the NRA’s Whittington Center. Words describing Terry would be cranky, cantankerous and opinionated. He reminded me of a cross between Festus on Gunsmoke, and a Tasmanian Devil, for you never knew what was going to set Terry off. It was also one of his most lovable traits.

Those who didn’t know him well weren’t quite sure how to take Terry. But like most, once he warmed up to you, you found out he was the nicest guy in the world, willing to do anything for you. I know he was bestfriends with John Taffin, and that speaks volumes. Over the years, I got to know Terry pretty well. Besides talking about guns, handloading, Elmer and Skeeter, we’d talk about old authors, particularly Russell Annabel.