The Shadow Systems CR920XP

Details

The CR920XP is indeed a crossover. That means the gun is smaller than some but larger than others. The geometry is driven by the magazine.

The previous expansive line of Shadow Systems pistols fed from GLOCK-standard mags. That’s reasonable, considering the ubiquitous nature of these pistols. However, GLOCK mags sport fat polymer bodies. The thickness of the magazine drives the width of the pistol frame. Using GLOCK magazines meant that their concealed carry guns could only be shrunk down so far before running afoul of the laws of physics.

For these new crossover pistols, Shadow Systems designed their own trim 15-round steel mags. The mag bodies sport a nickel Teflon finish for smooth manipulation and environmental resistance. The follower springs are intentionally stronger than what you might find with lesser guns. This ensures better reliability with heavy bullet weights, infrequent maintenance, or unconventional firing positions. CR920XP mags still come in under 30 bucks should you find yourself covetous of spares. There is also a “+3” mag kit should you feel the need to cram 18+1 into your daily carry gun.

These lithe magazines give the CR920XP a frame that is only 1.05” at its widest point. Despite packing 15+1 rounds of 9mm Para chaos, the CR920XP nonetheless still remains skinnier than a comparable single-stack GLOCK 43. The grip length is also just perfect to accommodate my ample mitts. This makes recoil management easier.

The steel bits are nitride-finished, and the slide is festooned with gripping grooves. The top deck accepts Holosun K-style optics without an adaptor. Little windows let you see the gold-colored barrel underneath. I’m not sure that this actually improves anything, but it sure looks neat.

The polymer frame fits the human form perfectly and includes little parking pads for your weak thumb and trigger finger. The dust cover is naturally molded to accept lights and lasers. The rear sight is serrated and black, while the front includes a bright Tritium insert. The slide release is the perfect size.

The flat-faced trigger sports the expected blade safety. However, it is incrementally heavier than that of a comparable GLOCK. Not much, but a little. Trevor explained that a consistent, predictable bang beats a light primer strike every single time.

Those are the high points. It is these particulars that set Shadow Systems apart from its competition. However, what really makes the CR920XP epic is its unique compensator.