It has been such a treat watching Shadow Systems thrive. They started out as an idea in 2016 and have since blossomed into something truly epic. Their CEO, Trevor Roe, is a West Point graduate/combat veteran who built the company using best practices drawn from Information Age manufacturing. Their Plano, Texas, plant now employs some 100 compulsive shooters and is forever hopping. Shadow Systems pistols have carved out the coolest niche in the American combat handgun market.

Guns fractionate into sundry strata. My first concealed carry handgun was a pathetic little FIE Titan .25ACP pocket pistol. That was all I could afford at the time. It would likely have been a Hi-Point today (an underappreciated, reliable and surprisingly smooth-shooting arm, incidentally). On the far end are the custom-crafted 1911 objets d’art from the likes of Nighthawk and Wilson Combat. Most of us live somewhere in between those two extremes.

Your local gun emporium is dirty with industrial box store heaters with familiar names slathered across their slides. These polymer-framed, striker-fired pistols are, like a typical Ford or Hyundai automobile, both reliable and reasonably priced. However, this isn’t a toothbrush or a jar of mayonnaise. If you ever have to use this thing for real, it’s got to work — every single time.

That is the space Shadow Systems occupies. Everything about their guns is just a little bit nicer than a standard brand without your having to hock a kidney to get there. However, Trevor and his mob woke up one day and realized they could use their existing materials science and mechanical systems, excise a bit of aesthetic fluff, and build a gun with the basic sweet stuff of their most rarefied pistols at a price that rivals the box store brands. The result is the Shadow Systems Foundation Series.