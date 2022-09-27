The Sixguns Of Andy Horvath

Best Investments

Sometimes I envy those with large investment portfolios until I realize my “portfolios” consist of the investments I have made in family and definitely in my three grandsons. Many of the sixguns and rifles in my working collection will go to them eventually. Thinking along these lines I decided I really should have some more L’il Rugers made up for them. With this in mind I found three perfect candidates. Two of these were brand-new .22 Ruger Single-Sixes, a stainless steel standard model and a Bisley Model; these were both easy to find. It took a little more searching to come up with a .32 Magnum Single-Six with adjustable sights, however I did find one at Shapel’s Gun Shop. I have found so many great guns in this little shop over the past 40 years and I certainly miss it now that it’s gone.

All three of the little sixguns were given the identical treatment, barrels and ejector housings cut to 4″, the blued guns beautifully refinished,

actions and triggers tuned, and grip frames slightly round-butted. I normally fit custom grips to my sixguns, however, Andy refinished and slightly reshaped the factory grips making them very palatable. I shoot with my three grandsons John Christopher, Jason Michael, and Brian John every chance I get.

As they have grown older and become busier with school, sports, studies and work, it becomes increasingly harder to do. The oldest grandson is moving here next week to take advantage of a college scholarship so at least all three of them will now be living here, and we will definitely be shooting together. Sixguns do not always have to be big bores to be fun, in fact what can be more enjoyable than shooting .22s with family and friends? If you know of something better, don’t tell me. My heart couldn’t stand it!