The Sixguns Of Brian Cosby

One summer when several people complained on Web sites they simply could not find any old Ruger Blackhawk .357s for conversions, I checked two local gun shops and found each one had two Old Model .357 Blackhawks. They were in excellent condition, with all of them in the $325-$375 price range. I posted the phone numbers of both shops on the forum so all those who complained could make contact.

After two weeks I not only found all four Blackhawks still residing in the gun shops, neither shop had received a single phone call. So much for the complainers. They had their chance and now it was my turn. I did something I rarely do, which was trade guns; some cash was added and I acquired all four of them.

The reason was simple. I had four Colt New Frontier 3rd Generation barrels whose threads just happen to match up nicely with the threads in the Blackhawk frames. Four sixgunsmiths were each chosen to receive one barrel and one Blackhawk. Two of the barrels were 51⁄2″ .44 Specials, one was a 71⁄2″ .45 Colt, and the other, a 71⁄2″ .44-40. The idea was a resurrection of sorts of the long gone Colt New Frontier. All of these were sent out in the first week of August; the first one was back in October while the last one showed up the following March. Average wait time was six months.