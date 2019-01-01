Three For The Defense

So I load up the LC9s magazine with seven rounds of 9mm. All three of these Rugers, incidentally, are 9mm, a cartridge fast becoming the cartridge it seems. We’re shooting American Eagle Syntech TSJ (Total Synthetic Jacket), a new Federal load featuring synthetic coated bullets which reduce copper and lead fouling. The cases are brass and the bullets are bright red. Every one of them feeds, fires and ejects as the bullets cut holes in our paper targets and disintegrate against the steel plates. Also in the mix: Federal Hydra-Shok 147-gr. JHP and Black Hills 124-gr. JHP.



Seven rounds, seven trigger squeezes, seven pings as the bullets strike exactly where I aim. Every time. Any ammo.



Meanwhile, next to me, Harrison steps up to take his turn with the 9E. Seventeen rounds later he puts the gun on the bench and watches Jack shoot the American.



Me? I think these guys have been playing too much Call of Duty.



Jack empties a mag. I ask him how he likes it. He says, “The American offers superior purchase and an ergonomic, well-balanced…”

Wait.



Actually, he doesn’t say that at all. Really, it was more like, “I can get a great grip on this gun.” He hands the American to Harrison with the slide locked open. Harrison double-checks to verify the gun is not loaded (they learn quick!), assumes a Weaver stance and aims at a silhouette, squeezing into the grip with his left hand.



“Hmm,” he says, which translated means, “Yes, dear brother. I see you are correct, although I won’t admit it out loud.”



Harrison hands the 9E to Jack. “Run a mag through this and enjoy the trigger reset, bro.” Jack does exactly that, enjoying the very clear “click” as the reset occurs. Bang, click. Bang, click. Every round he fires finds its mark.



“Not too shabby,” Jack says.

