Notta 1911

So what only took two months? The new Thunder Ranch Defensive Revolver, .45 ACP, Model 325, that’s what. “What’s all this? Two months? That’s impossible!” say the nay-sayers. No it’s not, I saw it happen, and we not only have the t-shirt, but also the DVD to prove it.

“Clint,” said Tony Miele, “the Performance Center can do wonders with Scandium, light rails and more, so what about a new Thunder Ranch revolver from the Performance Center?” I was there during some of the exchanges and I heard it.

“Okay,” smiled Clint. “But it has to be a 4-something caliber, so we’re talking .44 or .45, as in .45 ACP.” Tony didn’t balk, “We’ll use the concept of the Model 327 .357 as a starting point, with a Scandium frame to keep it light, and a removable light rail, and we’ll make sure it can use full-moon clips.”

Clint smiled too, “And a gold bead front sight, and a forged hammer and trigger, and a stainless steel cylinder, barrel and shroud and a Performance Center action job?” I’ve never seen Tony hesitate with anything, but there might have been just a thousandth of a second hesitation. “Sure, no problem.”

“And — a 4″ barrel,” Clint looked at Tony over the top of his glasses. “But that means I’ll have to … ,” started Tony. “A 4″ barrel because the 5″ causes holster makers to have nightmares, a 3″ is too short and a 6″ is out of the question,” said Clint.

I pitched in with a, “Yup, he’s right, what he said, Tony. Clint’s right.” We were standing in the semi-secret engineering section of Tony’s domain, and Tony’s crack, ace-in-the-hole engineer (an actual gun-guy) nodded.

“Geez … I’d like to say ‘bite me’ but I hate to admit he’s right. Done.” And with that, the new Thunder Ranch Defensive Revolver was pretty much finalized. Clint and Tony had started prodding each other even earlier, but now the ball was officially set in motion and with more “Like this, not like that” calls and e-mails between the two of them, the final design was, well, finalized. Tony sent Clint the prototype (the gun in our pictures is the second prototype) and Clint proceeded to shoot a bit more than 5,000 rounds through it. Then he smiled again.

As a matter of fact, he sent the gun back to Tony who promptly called Clint and said, “What the hell did you do to this gun?” Clint simply said, “I shot it 5,000 times, isn’t that okay?”

“But it was just a prototype gun, a sample to test the basic concept, a oneoff, not a production gun. It was never made to stand-up to that kind of a test,” said Tony.

“But it did, didn’t it. Now, when can I get my gun back?”

That’s how it happened. Honest.