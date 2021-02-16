Tomorrow's Handgun Designs Today

Ishtar .25 ACP

The result of his research and development is an intriguing and deadly piece of hand ordnance called Ishtar. The name derives from 9,000-year-old archeology. Ishtar, according to Winter’s research, was the first woman in recorded history to defend her honor and select her lovers by force of arms. She was a fertility goddess in a pre-Egyptian mid-East civilization.

The Ishtar handgun configuration does not resemble a conventional firearm. This fact makes it appear less like a firearm, thus not creating a stir when it is seen. Its unique action combines a straight-line DA trigger pull with a compact, telescoping blowback self-loading actuating means. The DA lock is operated by three fingers of the shooting hand. The oversized trigger allows for this three-finger pull. The arrangement minimizes trigger resistance and also guarantees no accidental discharge; there is no need for a manual safety.

The action is made thin and compact by designing the actuating means as a simple, telescoping blowback system. The breechblock is a hollow cylinder of steel of appropriate weight to provide ample inertial delay and enough momentum transfer to assure positive blowback action. The breechblock houses the firing pin and extractor in its rear section; the forward section surrounds the barrel. The coil operating spring, fabricated from square section spring steel, sur­ rounds the barrel and is compressed inside the forward portion of the breechblock by a shoulder bushing.

The hammer does not cock on the rearward movement of the slide. Each shot requires a separate pull of the DA trigger. Each shot cycles the blowback actuating means, extracting and ejecting the spent case and feeding a new round from the detachable box magazine as the action closes to battery. The magazine holds six .25 ACP rounds. All this comes in a boxy little package not much bigger than a packet of 100mm cigarettes. The gun appears to be a small camera or vanity box having an aluminum frame with recessed panels of black vinyl-like material inset. Its rectangular shape will not tilt in a woman’s purse and can be slipped in and out of a coat pocket easily. There are no external protrusions to catch on clothing.