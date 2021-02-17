Walther Unveils New Duty-Ready PDP
As military, law enforcement or private citizen, it’s your duty to protect yourself and others. As a manufacturer, it’s their duty to build the best performing firearms to serve the needs of gun owners. A century in the making, Walther believes they’ve engineered a firearm with unmatched versatility, dependability and effectiveness to deliver no matter the circumstance.
New for 2021, the Walther PDP (Performance Duty Pistol) is the manufacturer’s new flagship handgun. And while it resembles the popular PPQ M2, its feature set serves as the next evolution of the design.
At its core, the PDP is a polymer frame, semi-auto, striker-fired handgun chambered in 9mm. Available in two frame sizes — Compact and Full — for concealed carry or service use, the handguns feed from 15/18-round magazines, depending on frame size, with the PDP Compact using standard PPQ 15-round mags. A new Performance Duty Texture with tetrahedron design on all sides of the frame offers an aggressive, but non-abrasive grip ready to endure any weather condition that won’t irritate your body when carried. Backstraps can also be replaced for larger hands.
Atop the frames, steel slides feature three-dot white sights and new front and rear SuperTerrain Serrations that protrude from the surface of the slide to provide a more positive purchase when racking and press-checking.
New PDP models also come optics ready with a deep optics cut and slide cover plate. However, rather than provide multiple plates shooters may never use, Walther is offering PDP owners one free optics plate to match the red dot of their choice. Mounting plates are available for Docter USA, Trijicon RMR/Holosun 407/507/508, Leupold Delta Point/Shield RMS and Vortex Viper optics and red dots of compatible footprints. Additional optic mounting plates can be purchased from Walther directly.
Shooters will also note the PDP’s Performance Duty Trigger. While the PPQ was already renowned for its trigger, Walther shortened the length of travel and increased the tactile definition of the trigger break to create a highly distinct, recognizable feel for repeatable accuracy.
Launched with two frame sizes, the PDP will be offered in three slide lengths, including a 4” and 4.5” Compact, and 4”, 4.5” and 5” Full Size models, for a completely modular handgun made possible by using the same recoil spring assembly. Slides and frames will also be sold separately for guns owners to purchase and personalize their PDP.
MSRP for the Walther PDP is $649.
Specifications
Model: PDP Compact 4″
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 15/10+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 7.5″/5.4″/1.34″
Slide: Steel
Barrel: 4″
Sights: 3-dot, White
Optics: Mounting plates
Weight: 24.4 oz.
MSRP: $549
Model: PDP Full Size 4″
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 18/10+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 7.5″/5.7″/1.34″
Slide: Steel
Barrel: 4″
Sights: 3-dot, White
Optics: Mounting plates
Weight: 24.6 oz.
MSRP: $549
Model: PDP Full Size 4.5″
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 18/10+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 8″/5.7″/1.34″
Slide: Steel
Barrel: 4″
Sights: 3-dot, White
Optics: Mounting plates
Weight: 25.4 oz.
MSRP: $549
For more info: waltherarms.com