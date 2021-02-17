Walther Unveils New Duty-Ready PDP

As military, law enforcement or private citizen, it’s your duty to protect yourself and others. As a manufacturer, it’s their duty to build the best performing firearms to serve the needs of gun owners. A century in the making, Walther believes they’ve engineered a firearm with unmatched versatility, dependability and effectiveness to deliver no matter the circumstance.

New for 2021, the Walther PDP (Performance Duty Pistol) is the manufacturer’s new flagship handgun. And while it resembles the popular PPQ M2, its feature set serves as the next evolution of the design.