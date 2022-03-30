What's A Fitz Special?

Keeping Perspective

When evaluating the merits of Fitzgerald’s design, we must be careful not to judge it by today’s standards. There’s no denying the benefits of a short barrel, bobbed hammer and a smaller, rounded grip. These are common features on many of today’s popular concealed carry revolvers.

The removal of a portion of the trigger guard is regarded today as unsafe, but this wasn’t the case when Fitzgerald began working on his guns in the 1920s. It has been noted some undercover officers from the era did this to their guns to enable them to fire more easily while wearing winter gloves and through coat or pants pockets. Therefore, what Fitzgerald was doing was not seen as unsafe

or unprecedented.

Factory records from Colt reveal at least two of these modified guns were sent directly to law enforcement. One to the Des Moines (Iowa) Police Department, one to the Lincoln (Neb.) Police Department and another to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The design relied on the long, heavy double-action trigger pull and the slight protrusion of the trigger guard beyond the end of the trigger to keep the gun safe while being carried and drawn. By this logic, the gun only fired when it was deliberately drawn and a finger had been placed on the trigger.

Some famous (and infamous) historical figures were known to have carried Fitz Specials. Colonels Charles Askins, Rex Applegate and Charles Lindbergh all carried one, as well as Clyde Barrow — Bonnie Parker’s beau. Askins wrote Fitzgerald a letter, praising the modifications, calling the Fitz Special the “grandest defense gun I have ever had … it was a whiz for the purpose intended.”

Because Fitzgerald modified the guns himself when he worked at the Colt factory, not all of them were documented in the factory records as having received the custom work. This means the exact number made by Fitzgerald will forever remain unknown and debated, with estimates ranging from as few as 40 to as many as 200. Regardless of how many he made, the number of known and surviving guns stands at less than 20.

With so few genuine Fitz Specials in circulation, they command a premium among collectors. Many guns dating to John’s time at the Colt factory have turned up in the Fitz Special configuration, but the only way to know if it’s genuine is with a factory letter — and that’s a roll of the dice. On average, you can expect to pay $6,000–$8,000 for a verified Fitz, but they can go much higher if associated with someone important, even if the work wasn’t done by John. For example, Clyde Barrow’s Fitz Special cannot be documented to John Fitzgerald, but because of the Bonnie and Clyde connection, it sold in 2014 for more than $48,000.

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Get More Revolver Content Every Week!

Sign up for the Wheelgun Wednesday newsletter here: