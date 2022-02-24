I’m pretty sure this isn’t going to surprise anybody, but I’ve had a decent amount of fun over the years needling politicians who say things that are demonstrably untrue. Apparently, most believe they can get away with it because much of the public and most journalists lack the savvy to catch them and call them out.

Presently, one of the favorite targets for this kind of public skewering is Joe Biden, who has made a habit of saying inaccurate things regarding the Second Amendment. Recently, when he was in New York City to talk about rising violent crime and how he intends to deal with it, the president trotted out one of his favorite canards: the Second Amendment doesn’t really protect everyone’s right to own a gun.

According to PBS, Biden said the following at a press event: “There’s no amendment that’s absolute. When the amendment was passed, it didn’t say anybody can own a gun — any kind of gun — and any kind of weapon.”