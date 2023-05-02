Alien Gear Holsters' Photon Light Bearing Holster

The Photon Light Bearing Holster from Alien Gear Holsters features a 4-in-1 design that permits owners to change the holster for IWB or OWB uses and by either left- or right-handed shooters. It’s designed to easily and securely accommodate a wide range of handguns with attached add-ons, including lights, optics, suppressor height sights and threaded barrels.

The Photon Light Bearing Holster ($49.88) will also help concealed-carry firearm users easily change holster placement locations on their body without having to buy and try numerous holsters. Adding to its versatility are easily made user adjustments for retention, cant and ride height.

The Photon is crafted via a durable injection molding process and precision 3-D modeling to ensure a long-lasting product and a secure fit for the handgun being inserted and carried. It’s made in the U.S. and comes packaged with a claw and hole cover to ensure security and protect the firearm inside.