The American-made Bear & Son 778SR Sideliner Knife was crafted as a companion for outdoor enthusiasts, campers and hunters.

The Bear & Son 778SR features a 3-1/4″ 440 polished stainless-steel blade with a serrated edge for versatile cutting chores. Each blade undergoes hand inspection to ensure the finest edge, guaranteeing its durability and cutting performance.

With easy deployment using either the flipper or thumb stud, access to the blade is quick and hassle-free. Its Zytel handle is not only comfortable, but offers a secure grip for wet or challenging environments.

With an open length of 7-1/4″, the Bear & Son 778SR strikes the perfect balance of size and versatility. Whether you’re camping, hiking, or hunting, this knife fits comfortably in your gear. The liner lock mechanism guarantees safety during use, while the stainless-steel pocket clip provides convenient carry options, ensuring your knife is always within reach.