0
Condor Hybrid EDC Belt
& PDQ Magnetic Belt
Condor Outdoors’ Hybrid EDC Belt ($79.95) features a genuine AustriAlpin 1” Cobra buckle and a double layer of 1.5″ resin-treated nylon webbing for an ideal balance of comfort and durability. Three rows of stitching provide increased stiffness. This combination of materials and parts along with high-quality American-made construction mean this EDC belt won’t easily tear or wear down over time.
The Hybrid EDC Belt is available in either black or tan and three sizes:
• S/M: 48″ Long; Suggested waist size 30″-34″, adjustable length 32″-36″
• M/L: 54″ Long; Suggested waist size 36″-40″, adjustable length 37″-41″
• L/XL: 60″ Long; Suggested waist size 42″-46″, adjustable length 42″-46″
Also new for 2024 is Condor’s PDQ Magnetic Belt. Made from their proprietary 3% stretch webbing, the PDQ, which stands for “pretty damn quick,” is the perfect stiffness for everyday carry without sacrificing comfort.
The EDC belt is 1.5″ and available in two color options — black and slate grey. The S/M offers an adjustable length of 22” – 40” and the L/XL adjusts to fit waists from 25” – 50”. The best part? It’s priced at an affordable $23.95.
For more information, visit CondorOutdoor.com.
Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.