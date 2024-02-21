Also new for 2024 is Condor’s PDQ Magnetic Belt. Made from their proprietary 3% stretch webbing, the PDQ, which stands for “pretty damn quick,” is the perfect stiffness for everyday carry without sacrificing comfort.

The EDC belt is 1.5″ and available in two color options — black and slate grey. The S/M offers an adjustable length of 22” – 40” and the L/XL adjusts to fit waists from 25” – 50”. The best part? It’s priced at an affordable $23.95.

For more information, visit CondorOutdoor.com.

