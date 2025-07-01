Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

CZ P-10 C PORTED

Written By Handgunner Staff
2025
0

Built for everyday carry and range performance, the CZ P-10 C PORTED features a factory-compensated slide and a heavier cold hammer-forged barrel, offering flatter shooting, quicker sight recovery and improved overall control.

The integrated compensator, built directly into the slide, significantly reduces muzzle flip and felt recoil. Combined with a barrel that’s approximately 10% heavier than the standard P-10 C, the result is improved stability and faster follow-up shots.

A factory optics-ready slide allows for mounting of red dot sights, while the extended cocking serrations improve slide manipulation in any condition. The pistol comes equipped with the same high-contrast iron sights used on the CZ P-09 NOCTURNE, making it ready for action right out of the box.

As with all P-10 models, the PORTED variant retains the trusted ergonomics, interchangeable backstraps and crisp trigger pull the series is known for, making it an ideal option for personal protection, competitive shooting or duty use.

SPECS

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 15+1

Barrel Length: 4.02 inches

Overall Length: 7.36 inches

Height: 5.2 inches

Weight: 26.1 ounces (unloaded)

Frame: Fiber-reinforced polymer

Sights: Fixed three-dot, P-09 NOCTURNE style

Trigger Pull: Approx. 4.5 lbs

Optics-Ready: Yes – Direct mount interface

Safety: Trigger safety, firing pin block

MSRP: From $549

www.czfirearms.com

