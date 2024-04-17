Fiocchi 5.7x28mm Combo Packs

Fiocchi continues to stay apace with the 5.7x28mm wave with two new ammunition offerings of this spicy, multi-purpose cartridge.

Each combo pack starts with 300 rounds of Fiocchi’s Range Dynamics load featuring 40-grain FMJ bullets (40-gr., 1700 fps). This Range Dynamics bulk pack is ideal for high-volume pistol and rifle training.

Also included in each combo pack are 100 rounds of either Fiocchi’s Hyperformance self-defense loads or Fiocchi Range Dynamics Subsonic loads.

The Target & Defense combo pack includes the Hyperformance cartridges, loaded with 40-grain (1750 fps) tipped hollow point bullets to satisfy the terminal performance requirements of those who use their 5.7 firearm for personal defense or small-game hunting.

If suppressed shooting is your game, choose the Target & Training combo pack with Fiocchi’s Range Dynamics Subsonic in 62-grain FMJ (1050 fps).

For more information about Fiocchi ammunition, visit FiocchiUSA.com.

